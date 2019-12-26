Filed Under:adoptable cats, adoptable dogs, adoptable pets, Dallas Animal Services, DAS, DFW News, free pet adoptions, Pets

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services is suggesting you consider ringing in 2020 with a new pet.

To sweeten the deal, starting Thursday, December 26 through Monday, January 5, DAS is offering free adoptions.

The fees have been waived as part of their #NewYearNewHome promotion.

The animals have all been spayed or neutered, they’re up to date on their shots and have been microchipped.

The promotion is valid at the main location (1818 N Westmoreland Rd.) and their PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center (16821 Coit Rd.)

While DAS is not overflowing with animals right now, they say they do take in more than 100 pets each day.

Comments

Leave a Reply