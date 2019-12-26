DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services is suggesting you consider ringing in 2020 with a new pet.
To sweeten the deal, starting Thursday, December 26 through Monday, January 5, DAS is offering free adoptions.
The fees have been waived as part of their #NewYearNewHome promotion.
The animals have all been spayed or neutered, they’re up to date on their shots and have been microchipped.
The promotion is valid at the main location (1818 N Westmoreland Rd.) and their PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center (16821 Coit Rd.)
HAVE YOU HEARD?! All DAS pets are now FREE to adopt today through January 5 through our #NewYearNewHome promotion! Ring in the New Year with a BARK (or a meow) and come pick out a new best friend. Promotion valid at our main location and our PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center. pic.twitter.com/53IygPYWYm
While DAS is not overflowing with animals right now, they say they do take in more than 100 pets each day.