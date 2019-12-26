Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Funeral plans have been announced for Heidi Broussard, the Austin woman who went missing earlier this month, and was found dead one week later in Houston.
A wake has been tentatively scheduled for Friday evening in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and funeral services for Saturday morning.
The 33-year-old’s infant daughter, Margot Carey, also went missing but was found alive — she was later reunited with her father and his family.
Broussard’s childhood friend, Magen Fieramusca, was charged in their kidnappings, as well as tampering with a corpse.