HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Harris County authorities are searching for a man who they say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas Eve.
Police say Albert Simon, 52, forced his way into the party and gunned down 46-year-old Carolee Taylor in front of about 15 friends and family members.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Simon has since been charged with murder but is still at large. He was last seen driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee — Texas plate LYN-0345 — and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Simon’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.