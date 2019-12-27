FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Dallas Cowboys head into what could be their final game of the season, wide receiver Amari Cooper let it be known that he sees a future with the team as his contract expires.

The fifth-year receiver will become a free agent after the season ends and his future with the Cowboys has been the talk throughout the season as contract negotiations remained mostly quiet.

When he was asked about his future with the team on Friday, Cooper gave a short but firm response: “I want to be here.”

As the number one receiver for the Cowboys’ top-ranked offense this season, Cooper has been relatively quiet during the second half of the season, especially on the road. At Philadelphia last Sunday, Cooper had four catches for 24 yards and in the game before against the Rams at home, he had only one catch for 19 yards.

In his first full season with the Cowboys since he was acquired last year in trade from Oakland, Cooper enters Week 17 with 75 catches for 1,097 yards and eight touchdowns.

There was some controversy that brewed after last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles as Cooper was not on the field during a 4th and 8 play with 1:21 left in the game and Dallas down by 11.

Many were left wondering if Cooper was injured or if it was something else. After the game, head coach Jason Garrett said Cooper was rotated out for Tavon Austin as part of the 4th down play.

The Cowboys are entering Week 17 needing a win against the Redskins and for the Eagles to lose to the Giants. With this scenario, Cowboys would win the NFC East and would host a playoff game the next week.