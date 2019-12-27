  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On Friday, Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus responded like all of his fellow officers do on a regular basis.

The department tweeted video from a police helicopter of Kraus chasing down and eventually arresting a person who was suspected of being involved in a “major accident” and then driving away.

The chopper followed the suspect as he tried to get away from pursuing officers. Police said the chief was driving along I-35W when he heard the call about the chase and decided to assist.

According to police, Kraus used the chopper to guide him to the suspect and jumped fences as he gave chase.

The video shows Kraus eventually bringing the suspect down and making the arrest.

“I’m just proud to be one of 1,700 officers, who do this kind of work every day,” the chief said.

Further details on suspected hit-and-run crash and the arrest have not yet been released.

“You know, if you were to ask me if something like this surprises me, I would say it does not. [Kraus] leads by example and that’s exactly what took place today,” Fort Worth officer Buddy Calzada said.

