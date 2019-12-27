Comments
SOUTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 41-year-old Congolese woman died in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
CBP says the 41-year-old woman, who the agency did not identify, had arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo early Tuesday afternoon with paperwork that documented a “previous medical condition,” but it didn’t disclose what the condition was.
At least 11 people died this year in CBP’s custody, according to statements posted on the agency’s website.
