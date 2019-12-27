DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who was shot during a robbery attempt while pregnant and working at a Dallas-area CVS Pharmacy says she is doing fine and has shared a Christmas photo she took with her baby boy.
Orelia Hollins was eight months pregnant when she working at the CVS at 3012 Mockingbird Lane in University Park on Nov. 2. Police said a masked man entered the store at around 6:30 a.m. that day and demanded money.
Police said the suspect then shot Hollins twice and fled the store without taking any money.
Hollins was taken to the hospital in critical condition and eventually gave birth to her son. Since the incident, she told police she’s doing fine and that she thanks those who worried about her. She also shared a recent picture with her baby.
The suspect has not yet been caught as police continue to actively investigate. The suspect could be seen on surveillance video wearing a mask and heavy winter clothing as he went in and out of the store.
CVS has also offered a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.