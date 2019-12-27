  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 34-year-old man who escaped from an East Texas jail on Thursday by carving through a brick wall has been caught, authorities said.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said Jace Martin Laws “carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail” and was able to make his way out of the area.

Laws is currently serving a 70-year sentence for two counts of assault on a police officer.

Jace Laws mugshot (Credit: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Officials told CNN that Laws was taken back into custody at an auto shop in Smith County (just west of Gregg County).

“It was a collaborative effort with multiple law enforcement agencies including Texas Rangers, the US Marshall service team, and other local law enforcement,” Gregg County Sheriff Lt. Josh Tubb told CNN. “When they gained information on his location, he was overwhelmed to the point where he put up little to no resistance.”

