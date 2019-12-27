DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that the Christmas shopping is done, it’s time for returns. UPS expects package returns to hit a record high this year.

“I came by to return some packages that my kids weren’t actually that interested in the toys,” said Bailey Stovall, who brought a few items to ship to The UPS Store on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas.

With a new baby born on Dec. 1, Stovall did the majority of her Christmas shopping online this year. She says you can’t beat the convenience of delivery and returns, especially with Amazon.

“I didn’t even need to bring a box or anything with me,” she said. “I just brought them here and was able to drop them off.”

UPS expects to see a 26% increase in returned packages this holiday season, since more people did their shopping online.

“We predict half of our customer walk-in volume is returns right now,” said David Jones, who owns the Mockingbird Lane UPS store.

It will be a record high for UPS for the seventh year in a row.

“Next year, I anticipate it will be the same and the following year,” Jones said.

To keep up with the trend, his store is permanently changing its hours even after the holiday rush is through.

“We’re going to be open Sundays for the first time in 10 years,” he said. “And a lot of the UPS stores are doing that, and it’s primarily because of the returns.”

If you need to ship some holiday returns, follow the retailer’s specific instructions and come in prepared. UPS only expects to get busier after the New Year, so getting it done this weekend may be the best way to avoid the crowds.