DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot dead outside a Highland Meadows apartment complex Friday.

Just after 10 p.m. Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting call at The Villas at La Risa, where they found Rogelio Martinez-Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Martinez-Garcia was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding his death is asked to contact Det. Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

