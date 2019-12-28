Comments
CBSDFW.COM/AP — The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever.
A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s.
In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.
The killings included the massacre at an El Paso Walmart, where 21-year-old Patrick Crusius opened fire targeting Hispanic people near the Texas-Mexico border, and the mass shooting in Odessa where Seth Ator, 36, killed seven people at random after fleeing a traffic stop.
More than 210 people were slain from these killings in 2019.
