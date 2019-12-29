Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead, another is injured following a shooting in a Dallas neighborhood early Sunday morning.
On Dec. 29, at approximately 1:35 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at 1415 Whitley Dr. where they found 26-year-old Eduardo Ocampo-Mendez dead in the front yard.
A second victim was also found and transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Curtis at 214-671-3633 or guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.