**Update: The suspect was shot and killed. There is no ongoing threat to the public.**
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead and another person is critically injured after a shooting at a church in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement, officials said.
Authorities responded to the shooting Sunday morning just before 11 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ on Las Vegas Trail.
A witness told CBS 11 News the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member — identified as a former FBI agent and part of the church’s security — shot the suspect.
“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” Isabel Arreola said.
During the incident, two men died from their injuries and another man was critically injured. Fort Worth spokesman Mike Drivdahl said in a news conference that they believe the gunman is among the three but it’s unknown if he was killed or is injured.
“When White Settlement PD and White Settlement Fire Department arrived on scene, they did find a total of three patients that have been transported in critical condition. That includes who they do believe is the shooter, so that is a total of three, including the shooter, who have been transported,” Drivdahl said.
MedStar has since said the third man in critical condition is currently undergoing surgery. Two other victims were injured trying to duck and cover but have been treated and released.
Neither the suspect’s nor victims’ identities have been released at this time.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he is shocked and saddened to hear the reports.
We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement.
As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed.
— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019
Gov. Greg Abbott has also made a statement in regard to the shooting:
“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
