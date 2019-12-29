ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The future of Jason Garrett remains in question after the Dallas Cowboys failed to reach the playoffs in a season that started with high hopes.
Garrett entered this season on the final year of his contract and needing a big playoff push to potentially save his job as head coach.
As the Cowboys will now be watching playoff football, his future is now uncertain.
After Sunday’s win against the Redskins, owner Jerry Jones said he would not comment on the future of Garrett or other coaches as he now has decisions to make after the disappointing season.
Jones said there is “no shareable timetable” about his decision-making process.
The Cowboys finished this season with an 8-8 record and will now enter the offseason with more questions than answers.
Along with decisions on the coaching staff, the Dallas front office will also have to start talking about contracts with players like Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.
