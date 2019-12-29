



Three people have been confirmed dead, including the gunman, following the fatal shooting at a church in White Settlement.

Just before 11 a.m. Dec. 29, police responded to a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ on Las Vegas Trail, where the service was being live streamed on their website.

WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire

In the video, the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun, shot two people, then turned around and aimed at the pastor but missed as he was shot in action by a church security team member.

The parishioners, as well as the suspect, died from their injuries. Their names are not being released at this time.

In a news conference Sunday night, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said the heroism parishioners showed Sunday is “unparalleled.”

WATCH: The White Settlement Police Department Holds Second News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting

The shooting ended within six seconds.

Officials said the suspect had roots in the area and had been arrested multiple times by different municipals.

A motive has yet to be determined and this remains an ongoing investigation.