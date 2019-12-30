



A community in mourning has identified the two men who died after a gunman opened fire during communion at a church in White Settlement Sunday morning.

It was just before 11 a.m. that a suspect took out a shotgun and shot two men at close range at West Freeway Church of Christ in the Tarrant County city. The gunman was then shot and killed by security at the church before any further victims.

The two victims were taken to the hospital but soon died from their injuries. Their names have not yet been officially released but church members identified the two men to CBS News as Tony Wallace and Richard White.

“We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse,” Britt Farmer, senior minister at the church, said. “And I am thankful that our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves.”

The entire incident was captured on the church’s livestream of their service. In the video, the suspect could seen getting up from a pew, taking out a shotgun and firing at the two victims before being shot himself.

“The threat was stopped thanks to the quick and heroic actions of those safety members inside the church,” White Settlement Police Chief JP Bevering said. “I want to ask again for your prayers and support for everybody at the church, the parishioners and those involved in this tragedy.”

A witness recalled seeing the suspect wearing what appeared to be a “fake” beard and wig and that she felt uncomfortable during the service. She said she saw the suspect start shooting and that her and her family ducked for cover under the pews.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” Isabel Arreola said.

The suspect has not yet been identified as authorities continue to investigate. A motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.

