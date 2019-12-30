  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after he was found lying in the street in a Dallas neighborhood with gunshot wounds early Monday morning, police said.

Police said they, along with Dallas Fire-Rescue, found the man after they received reports about him in the 9900 block of Rhoda Lane at around midnight.

First responders found that he had been shot and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police on scene said they believe he was shot somewhere else and then dropped off on the street.

No arrests have been made as police look for possible suspects in the shooting.

