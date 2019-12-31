DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported its first death associated with EVALI (E-cigarette, or Vaping, Associated Lung Injury) on Tuesday.
The patient was a teenager with a chronic underlying medical condition.
As of December 30, 2019, DCHHS has received reports of 53 confirmed or probable cases in patients hospitalized in Dallas County facilities, including one teen who reported just starting vaping one month ago.
“Reporting a death in a teen due to EVALI is so tragic,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang “We are seeing that severe lung damage, and even death, can occur with just short term use of these products.”
E-cigarettes produce an aerosol by heating liquids which typically contain nicotine, flavorings, or other chemicals which are inhaled, a practice referred to as “vaping”. Marijuana and other drugs can also be delivered by e-cigarettes.
Nationally, a total of 2,561 cases of hospitalized e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury or deaths have been reported including 55 deaths in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Texas has reported 228 confirmed cases and two deaths associated with EVALI. Information about the multistate outbreak investigation is available on the CDC website.
DCHHS says anyone concerned about their health after using an e-cigarette or vaping product, should contact their healthcare provider or local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.