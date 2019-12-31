Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A firefighter has been seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash early Tuesday morning in north Fort Worth, officials said.
The fire department said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 114 near FM 156 at around 5:50 a.m. when the firefighter was struck by another vehicle at the scene.
According to officials, the firefighter was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The department has not said if the driver who hit the firefighter stopped after the crash.
Traffic backups could be seen in that area as crews remain on scene.