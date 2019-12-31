FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s still not clear what the future holds for Jason Garrett after more than nine seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Garrett’s contract is up in mid-January and team owner Jerry Jones has not said publicly whether or not Garrett’s contract might be renewed or if he will begin searching for a new head coach.
The Cowboys went 8-8 in 2019 and missed the playoffs.
It’s the fourth time Dallas has finished .500 under Garrett, whose career record is 87-70, including a 2-3 playoff mark.
The first three 8-8 records ran consecutively in his first three full seasons from 2011-13, with the Cowboys losing the finale each time when a win would have put them in the playoffs.
The Cowboys came into the 2019 season with high expectations and won the first three games of the season, but ended up going 5-8 the rest of the way.
Multiple sources report Garrett has had meetings with Jerry Jones and Cowboys Executive Vice President and CEO Stephen Jones, but so far, no word on what has transpired.