GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found in a wooded area near an apartment complex.
Around 9:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, a Wildwood Creek Apartments tenant looked out his window and saw a man lying face-down outside, police said.
He called 911 and paramedics who arrived determined the man was deceased.
Police found evidence of foul play, but are waiting on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to establish the cause and time of death.
Investigators do not believe the victim lived at the apartment complex, nor do they believe anyone else is in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call Grapevine Police at (817) 410-8127.