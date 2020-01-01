Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has been arrested for DUI after crashing into an apartment in North Richland Hills Wednesday morning, police said.
The NRH Fire Department said it responded to the crash at around 8 a.m. at the Grayson Ridge apartments in the 6900 block of NE Loop 820. They found that a car had crashed into a first floor unit.
The department said a resident was inside the unit at the time but was not injured.
According to police, the driver, who also was not injured, was arrested for DUI after the crash.