LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One woman was killed and a man was critically injured after a drunk-driving crash in Lewisville early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Business 121 at I-35 in Lewisville.

According to Lewisville Police, a GMC Terrain was heading north on Business 121 and turned left to the I-35 service road.

A southbound Chevy Cavalier coming the other direction was struck.

The driver of the Cavalier – a man – was taken to the hospital and is in intensive care but is expected to survive.

A woman in the car was taken to the hospital but died.

Their names and ages have not been released.

Lewisville Police arrested 25-year-old Marissamary Guadalupe Pecina for driving while intoxicated.

She is currently in the Lewisville Jail.

Bond has not been set, but police do expect to upgrade the charges against her.

Business 121 was closed for hours while police investigated the crash and did an accident reconstruction.