



– Every January around 40% of Americans set New Year’s resolutions, and going to the gym is usually one of them.

Unfortunately most people don’t stick with it as experts say only about 10% are successful.

“If you’re coming in for the first time working out, really focus on one thing,” said Sylvester Stemley, the Master Trainer at Life Time Fitness in Mansfield. “What’s that one thing you want to change?”

Stemley said starting with small, specific goals can lead you to be gains over time. He said it’s also important that your goals be attainable.

For help in the accountability department, try teaming up with a coworker or a neighbor.

“You need someone that’s going to be there with you the other 23 hours of the day you’re not at the gym,” Stemley said.

CBS 11 also spoke to a few members who’ve been successful with their past resolutions. All of the echoed the same idea: just stick with it.

“You have to set your alarm, and even when you don’t want to get up, get up and come,” said gym member Rachel Cummings.

Another member CBS 11 spoke with, Kelcey, said she failed when she started her fitness journey just focusing on physical appearance. She said her turning point was when she started thinking about her health.

“I stuck to it, and now I’m seeing results,” Kelcey said.

Life Time Fitness is celebrating the start of 2020 with several Commitment Day events throughout their locations.

They are open to the public, and for all fitness levels. For more information, click here.