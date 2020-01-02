DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say it started when a driver in a right-turn only lane continued straight through an intersection and ended with shots fired.
The incident happened a few hours before sunrise on the LBJ Freeway service road, near Abrams. The victim was driving through the intersection in the middle lane when the suspect, who had been in a turning only lane, continued straight — causing their vehicle to side swipe the victim’s car.
As the suspect began driving from the scene the victim said they followed to get a license plate number.
After a game of cat-and-mouse, that allegedly involved the suspect flashing a handgun and driving up on a sidewalk to get around the victim’s car, both vehicles stopped at the Greenville Avenue and Amberton Parkway intersection.
When the victim turned on their bright headlights, to see the license plate, they say the suspect leaned out the driver’s side window and fired one shot.
The victim was grazed on the head and is expected to fully recover. The suspect, who police haven’t given a description of, fled and as of this writing still had not been caught.