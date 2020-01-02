Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad.
The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel” was ordered by President Donald Trump.
“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the Defense Department said.
Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the head of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed, according to Iraqi state television.