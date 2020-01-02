Filed Under:airstrike, Baghdad, deadly air strike, Iran, Iranian killed, President Donald Trump, Qassem Soleimani, Quds military Force, U.S. Defense Department


WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad.

The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel” was ordered by President Donald Trump.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the Defense Department said.

In this picture taken on September 14, 2013, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Suleimani, is seen as people pay their condolences following the death of his mother in Tehran.  (Photo by MEHDI GHASEMI/AFP via Getty Images)

Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the head of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed, according to Iraqi state television.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply