FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a wrecked car in a gated community.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 8320 Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, identified as Queenette Jvonne Johnson, 39, suffered a “gunshot wound to her upper extremity,” police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Fort Worth Police said a person of interest is being interviewed by homicide detectives and there is no immediate threat to the public.

