Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds near a Pleasant Grove park Sunday night.
At approximately 11:53 p.m. Dec. 29, officers responded to a shooting call at 9907 Rhoda Ln., where they found 20-year-old Antonio Zarraga Martinez in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Martinez from Apache Park to Baylor Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked contact Det. King at 214-671-3684 or erica.king@dallascityhall.com.