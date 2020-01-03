  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alvie Johnson Jr., DFW News, Fort Worth Police, Homicide, Murder, Queenette Jvonne Johnson


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot of Alvie Johnson, the father accused of killing his daughter in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Queenette Jvonne Johnson, 39, was found shot to death inside a wrecked vehicle in a gated community.

Police said her father, Alvie Johnson, Jr., 72, killed her. 

Johnson was charged with murder. 

He’s in jail with bond set at $150,000.

Alvie Johnson, Jr., 72, is accused of killing his daughter, Queenette Jvonne Johnson, 39.

Alvie Johnson, Jr., 72, is accused of killing his daughter, Queenette Jvonne Johnson, 39. (credit: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply