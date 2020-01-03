Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot of Alvie Johnson, the father accused of killing his daughter in Fort Worth on Thursday.
Queenette Jvonne Johnson, 39, was found shot to death inside a wrecked vehicle in a gated community.
Police said her father, Alvie Johnson, Jr., 72, killed her.
Johnson was charged with murder.
He’s in jail with bond set at $150,000.