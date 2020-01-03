



In a statement released Friday afternoon, Coppell ISD said a 5th grade student who died over winter break had the flu.

Jaxon Campbell was a student at Austin Elementary School and passed away Dec. 27 while visiting family.

The 10 year old was described as a fun-loving, sweet and outgoing boy who was best known for his kindness, energy and sweet smile.

Superintendent Brad Hunt said Campbell loved sports — especially football and basketball — and being with his friends and family, especially his younger sister.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, classmates and teachers of this beloved student. During this time, as the Austin Elementary school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief…”

Counseling and bereavement support services will be offered to students and staff when school returns Jan. 6.

“As I truly believe we are a CISD family, I know the loss of one of our students affects us all, especially those who knew and were close to Jaxon and his family. As we struggle through this heartbreaking tragedy together, I hope we can find comfort in the love and compassion we share for each other in our CISD family. I want to close by reiterating again that our collective hearts and condolences go out to the Campbell family, as they are continually in our thoughts and prayers.”

To help Campbell’s family, a memorial fund has been posted on GoFundMe.