Filed Under:7-Eleven, Aggravated Robbery, convenience store, dfw, EPD, Euless, Euless Police Department, Fuller Wiser Road, high-pitches voices, juveniles, North Texas, Police, robbery, store

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Euless Police Department is searching for three aggravated robbery suspects with high-pitched voices, police say.

Detectives are currently investigating after the three suspects robbed the same 7-Eleven convenience store Nov. 10 through Dec 31.

On Sunday, Nov. 10 at approximately 2 a.m., a white male entered the convenience store on Fuller Wiser Road, pointed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

Courtesy: Euless Police Department

In the surveillance video, the suspect was seen wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and blue jeans.

The same suspect entered the same convenience store Sunday, Nov. 17 just before 1 a.m., pointed the same semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

However, the clerk refused to give him money and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Over a month later, on Dec. 31 around 2:05 a.m., the suspect — along with two other suspects — entered the same convenience store with the same handgun and pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. They were all wearing dark hoodies and masks over their faces.

Courtesy: Euless Police Department

Investigators believe that all three suspects are juveniles due to the pitch of their voices and they all appear to be under 5 feet 4 inches tall. I

Anyone who recognizes any of these suspects is asked to contact EPD at 817-685-1535.

