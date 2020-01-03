EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Euless Police Department is searching for three aggravated robbery suspects with high-pitched voices, police say.

Detectives are currently investigating after the three suspects robbed the same 7-Eleven convenience store Nov. 10 through Dec 31.

On Sunday, Nov. 10 at approximately 2 a.m., a white male entered the convenience store on Fuller Wiser Road, pointed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register. In the surveillance video, the suspect was seen wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and blue jeans.