EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Euless Police Department is searching for three aggravated robbery suspects with high-pitched voices, police say.
Detectives are currently investigating after the three suspects robbed the same 7-Eleven convenience store Nov. 10 through Dec 31.
On Sunday, Nov. 10 at approximately 2 a.m., a white male entered the convenience store on Fuller Wiser Road, pointed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.
In the surveillance video, the suspect was seen wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and blue jeans.
The same suspect entered the same convenience store Sunday, Nov. 17 just before 1 a.m., pointed the same semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money.
However, the clerk refused to give him money and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Over a month later, on Dec. 31 around 2:05 a.m., the suspect — along with two other suspects — entered the same convenience store with the same handgun and pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. They were all wearing dark hoodies and masks over their faces.
Investigators believe that all three suspects are juveniles due to the pitch of their voices and they all appear to be under 5 feet 4 inches tall. I
Anyone who recognizes any of these suspects is asked to contact EPD at 817-685-1535.