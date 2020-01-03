



– A Fort Worth family is opening up about a car ride that left a woman dead and her own father charged with murder.

When police got to a scene of a car wreck Thursday, they found the woman, Queenette Johnson, 39, behind the wheel had been shot and killed.

It didn’t take long to find the suspect. Her own father, Alvie Johnson, Jr., 72, was sitting in the backseat.

Queenette and Alvie were making a trip to a bank when family members say something sent Alvie into a rage that led to him shooting his daughter.

His ex-wife and adult children describe Alvie as a bitter old man who has been estranged from them for years.

His daughter Queenette, a mother of four and operator of a catering business, recently took on another role as her father’s caretaker.

Relatives say she had moved him into her home and bought him the car she was driving when killed.

Her brothers and mother are at a loss to explain such as senseless act of violence.

“Nobody has spoken to him. Nobody has talked to him,” said Queenette’s brother, Norris Johnson. “The detectives probably know more than we do. We have so many unanswered questions as to why this took place yesterday.”