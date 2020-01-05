



Only one hour after a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Dallas, an 8 year old across town was grazed by a bullet early Sunday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Jan. 5, police responded to a shooting call in the 10060 block of Royal Lane. When officers arrived, they met with a victim that stated an unknown suspect fired several rounds into multiple apartments — grazing a child.

The child — who has not been identified — was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue and released.

Just 20 miles away from this incident, police responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Valentine Street, where an almost 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by gunfire.

The suspect(s) are still at large, police said.

In a news conference Sunday morning, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the department is not only broken-hearted, but angry and is determined to find who committed these acts.

“We know that someone somewhere knows something and we need your information, not only in this shooting but in addition to this horrific act. Across town, an 8 year old in the area of Royal and Audelia was grazed by a bullet as a result of random gunfire in the air,” Hall said. “This senseless violence will stop. We’re determined that it will. But we can’t do this alone, we need your help.”

She asked anyone with information to contact the department at 214-373-TIPS.

“Whoever pulled these triggers, we will find you. Rest assured, we will find you,” Hall said. “This [expletive] has to stop in this city.”