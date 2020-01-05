Comments
**UPDATE: Williams Quinones has been found safe by her family, Fort Worth police said.**
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are searching for a 25-year-old woman who went missing on New Year’s Day.
Chelsea Lynn Williams Quinones was last seen at 4308 Gorman Dr. around 4 p.m. Jan. 1. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has multiple tattoos on her right side, police said.
Anyone with information on Williams Quinones whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.