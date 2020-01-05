LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Lubbock police fatally shot a man they say opened fire on them Sunday morning.
At 5:37 a.m. Jan. 5, police responded to a call in the 3900 block of 96th Street, where the caller said they saw a man on their external security camera checking door handles on vehicles.
When officers arrived, they encountered 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores, who fled on foot westbound on 94th Street toward Orlando Avenue.
As the officer neared the intersection, a second officer arrived on scene. Wallace-Flores fired a handgun at the first officer, and both officers returned fire.
Wallace-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the officers were injured, but have both been placed on administrative leave, per Lubbock Police Department policy.
This is an ongoing investigation.