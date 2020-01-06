ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is off to a busy start of the decade, with South Patrol officers making seven arrests this weekend after recovering numerous drugs and stolen guns.
Three teenagers and an adult were arrested after a traffic stop led to a search yielding weapons and marijuana. The four people arrested on January 2 are: Donald Hill, Daivon McIntosh, Deandre Holmes and Lashaa Abron, 34.
Police stopped another car in the area on the same night and three more people were arrested. Fredrick Penn, 17, Amaya Young, 19, and a juvenile were taken into custody.
On January 5, officers arrested two more people after hearing gunshots.
Suspects Kevin Williams, 18, and Jainyqke Hood, 20, were charged with discharging a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Currently all of the suspects arrested have bonded out or were transferred to Tarrant County Jail.
Ten weapons total, including pistols, a rifle and shotgun were recovered and/or seized.