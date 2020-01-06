Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 12 year veteran of the Arlington Police Department today turned himself in at the Tarrant County Jail on one charge of Assault – Family Violence/Impede Breath Circulation.
Frank Vacante is accused of the domestic assault, which police said happened on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the 400 block of Bardin Greene Drive.
Vacante was assigned as a sergeant in the Support Operations Bureau. Immediately following the allegation and officers taking the offense report, he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative review.
Vacante will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigations.