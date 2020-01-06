DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A high-speed chase through Dallas ended with at least one person in custody.
Police said the chase started at around 10:10 a.m. in Mesquite on I-30 and Belt Line as they tried to perform a traffic stop. The car didn’t stop and led them on a chase along I-30 into Dallas.
The car reportedly reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour as it weaved in and out of traffic and even going the wrong way at times.
Mesquite police said the chase involved at least five other vehicles from authorities and even a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.
The chase ended at around 10:55 a.m. near Brockbank Drive and Allegheny Drive where the driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.
He was taken into custody without further incident. Authorities proceeded to search the vehicle, which had temporary paper tags.
It’s currently unknown what charges the driver could face.