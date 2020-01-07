FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys’ hiring of Mike McCarthy is official as the team is set to introduce him as their new head coach Wednesday afternoon.
The team sent out a short release that said McCarthy will be introduced during a press conference at 3 p.m. at The Star in Frisco. Both sides reportedly agreed to a five-year deal.
McCarthy is set to become just the ninth head coach in Cowboys’ history as he looks to find success with a team (and fan base) craving for a Super Bowl run.
The former Green Bay Packers coach is replacing Jason Garrett, who’s contract was not renewed after being head coach for nine and a half years.
The final straw with Garrett came after the Cowboys finished 8-8 this season and failed to make the playoffs after an offseason filled with high expectations.
McCarthy spent 13 seasons as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018 and led them to nine playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium in 2011.
McCarthy was one of two coaches (the other being Marvin Lewis) the Cowboys interviewed last weekend before they announced Garrett would not be returning.