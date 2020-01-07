UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who was shot while pregnant and working at a University Park CVS last November says she and her son “are doing fine and thanks everyone for their concern and well wishes.”
Orelia Hollins was eight months pregnant when she working at the CVS at 3012 Mockingbird Lane in University Park on November 2.
Police said a masked man entered the store at around 6:30 a.m. that day and demanded money.
Police said the suspect then shot Hollins twice and fled the store without taking any money.
Hollins was taken to the hospital in critical condition and eventually gave birth to her son.
She released a photo of the two of them taken at Christmastime.
University Park Police said Tuesday, detectives continue to follow leads, however, “the receipt of new information has slowed somewhat.”
The $25,000 reward offered by CVS upon arrest of the perpetrator remains active as well.
The University Park Police Department welcomes any tips which can be submitted at www.solveacrime.com or by calling the police department directly (214-987-5370).
Tipsters can remain anonymous.