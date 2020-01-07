



– Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall held her first face-to-face meeting with citizens this year.

Chief Hall calls them “community listening sessions.”

She holds public gatherings with the goal of hearing suggestions on improving the Dallas Police Department.

“The men and women of Dallas do a great job, but we can do better,” she told an audience of Dallas business operators and residents from the Stemmons Corridor.

“Sometimes it’s two to three hours in response time or no response at all,” said hotel manager Tamara Price.

“Violent crime is not the number one concern,” said Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez. “Up here we have drugs, prostitution, car break-ins.”

It’s the city’s murder count (more than 200 in 2019) and a surge in violent crime that spurred a Violent Crime Reduction Plan from the Dallas Police Department.

Chief Hall did not detail that plan on Tuesday, but told those attending the listening session, violence is affecting the city’s overall public safety.

“When the violence escalates, our enforcement actions must escalate,” she said.

This was Chief Hall’s third listening session since she started them last year.

She says she will have one in each city council district, so there are 11 more to go.