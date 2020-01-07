Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help finding a 19-year-old woman who was last seen this morning at 9:40 a.m.
Haley Cruz was last seen in the 3300 block of Delafield Lane getting into a gray Toyota 4 Runner.
She is 5’8”, weighs 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweats, and black shoes.
Police said Cruz may be a danger to herself or others.
Anyone with information regarding Cruz is asked to call 911 or The Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.