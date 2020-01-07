  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help finding a 19-year-old woman who was last seen this morning at 9:40 a.m.

Haley Cruz (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Haley Cruz was last seen in the 3300 block of Delafield Lane getting into a gray Toyota 4 Runner.

She is 5’8”, weighs 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing  a gray hoodie, black sweats, and black shoes.

Police said Cruz may be a danger to herself or others.

Anyone with information regarding Cruz is asked to call 911 or The Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

