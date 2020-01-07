ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man in recovering after someone shot him in Allen on Monday afternoon.
It happened in the 1400 block of South Allen Heights Drive.
The victim told police he heard what sounded like gun shots and felt something strike his right arm and leg.
About a minute later, a motorist reported that his SUV was struck in the driver side rear door with a bullet. No one in the SUV was injured.
The victim was transported to the Medical Center of Plano where he was treated and released late last night.
Several people who were in the area were interviewed and the only suspect vehicle information is an older model brown Chevrolet Avalanche.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 214.509.4251. If any anyone has video of this incident please contact Detective Henbest at the number listed.
If you wish to remain anonymous text message ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).