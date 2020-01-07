Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas dealership that caused headaches for hundreds of drivers is now under new management.
Fenton Hyundai of Mesquite was sold last week, according to Adam Shaivitz, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
Clay Cooley Hyundai Mesquite took over the dealership on January 3.
Meanwhile, TxDMV is still investigating the previous dealer after it failed transfer hundreds of car titles and provide license plates.
The two open state investigations deal with the previous dealer’s vehicle inventory tax filing and the consumer complaints over failure to transfer titles, Shaivitz said.
Shaivitz says it is dealing with 122 open consumer complaints related to Fenton Hyundai.
If you are still waiting for your title or plates from Fenton, file a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s Office or TxDMV.