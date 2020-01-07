Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Republican House members John Ratcliffe and Jim Jordan are being eyed for a role on President
Donald Trump’s defense team for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.
That’s according to a person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. A final decision has not been made. Both are known for their advocacy of the president on Capitol Hill and on television and were aggressive questioners of witnesses in House impeachment proceedings.
The defense team already includes White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow is also expected to have a significant role.