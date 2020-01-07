GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — On New Year’s Eve the national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses touched North Texas when Dallas County Health and Human Services reported its first death, now another death is being reported in the southern part of the state.

According to health officials, a woman in Galveston County has become the third person in Texas to die from a lung disease associated with vaping.

The Galveston County Health District said Monday the woman, who was 30 to 35 years old, died on December 29 at a local hospital.

Officials said the woman lived in Galveston County but declined to release any further details about her, citing confidentiality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported nearly 2,600 vaping-related illnesses and at least 55 deaths nationwide.

In Texas, officials have reported 236 vaping-related illnesses. The two other vaping deaths in Texas, one announced in October and the one announced last week in Dallas. In the North Texas case the patient was a teenager with a chronic underlying medical condition.