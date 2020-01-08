DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was gunned down in the 1300 block of Baden Street in Dallas.
It happened just before 1 p.m. after witnesses said the woman exit a red SUV in the 1300 block of Valley Street before gun shots rang out in her direction.
The witnesses heard multiple shots as the victim ran and until collapsing in a vacant field
Responding officers administered medical aid until Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived. DFR transported the victim to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
The Homicide Response Team (HRT) was immediately activated. Shortly thereafter, an SUV matching that of the shooter was stopped in the 1300 block of E. Clarendon Drive by HRT and patrol officers.
The driver was taken to police headquarters for questioning by detectives as a person of interest.