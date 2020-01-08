CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives arrested a woman after a high school student of the Woodlands Christian Academy told her mother of an inappropriate relationship between her and the teacher.
Lacey Jo Cunningham, 32, teaches at the Woodlands Christian Academy.
Detectives interviewed her at her apartment in Conroe after the student’s outcry. During the interview, Cunningham consented to the search and removal of numerous electronic devices, which will undergo forensic and digital analysis.
Days later, as a result of the information obtained in the investigation, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on the felony charge of Improper Relationship between Educator/Student for Cunningham.
On December 19, 2019, she turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail where she was placed in custody for Improper Relationship between Educator/Student, a second-degree felony, with a $50,000 bond.
Cunningham has since bonded out.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case#19A399382.