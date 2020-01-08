WATCH LIVE AT 3PM:Mike McCarthy Introduced As New Head Coach Of Dallas Cowboys
Wichita Falls


WICHITA FALLS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say a North Texas man choked and headbutted his girlfriend because she complained about the smell after he passed gas. Now, Christopher Ragsdale is in jail, facing an assault charge.

Officers in Wichita Falls, Texas, responded to a home on Sunday afternoon following a report that Ragsdale, 41, had assaulted his girlfriend, police said in a probable cause affidavit.

(credit: Wichita Falls Police Department)

“She told Christopher that his fart smelled horrible and he got mad and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground,” the affidavit said, adding that the woman told police that Ragsdale choked and headbutted her. The alleged incident occurred at a friend’s house, and that friend called police..

Ragsdale remained in the Wichita County Jail Wednesday on a complaint of assault family violence.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

