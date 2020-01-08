Comments
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – The holiday season has come to an end and families across the U.S. are taking down their decorations and throwing out Christmas trees. But one man in Texas is repurposing the discarded evergreens for a good cause.
Jamie Willis runs Canes for Veterans Central Texas, an organization that creates free walking sticks out of scrap wood for veterans in need. Willis was inspired to start the organization in 2016, when he found himself in need.
Veterans can request a cane through an online form.
